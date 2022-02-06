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The Black Robe Regiment Part II
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1768 views • February 06, 2022
The Black Robe Regiment Part II
In this video, we cover the interview with Lance Wallnau and Thomas Renz. Thomas is an attorney out of Ohio and will probably be one of the hottest social media attorneys in the nation in the upcoming months.
Listen to this snippet of this fantastic interview Lance Wallnau did with attorney Thomas Renz about a hospital working to murder a patient, for-Covid-19 profit.
This hospital needs to be identified and sued.
We covered the upcoming series on the IRS. I’ve battled since 2003 when I started my journey the first time. They naturally assumed that I would roll over and capitulate to their edicts.
Once you have the courage to ask, “show me the law,” they can’t do it because it does not exist. The fraud in the system is that you have been programmed to believe the big lie. Remember that little phrase in the Declaration of Independence called “the consent of the governed”?
Look for the IRS series coming out in March on the Joseph Farley Show.
Lance Wallnau
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-lance-wallnau-show/id1376106678
https://lancewallnau.com/
Psalms 22:4-5
Thomas Renz
https://renz-law.com/
In this video, we cover the interview with Lance Wallnau and Thomas Renz. Thomas is an attorney out of Ohio and will probably be one of the hottest social media attorneys in the nation in the upcoming months.
Listen to this snippet of this fantastic interview Lance Wallnau did with attorney Thomas Renz about a hospital working to murder a patient, for-Covid-19 profit.
This hospital needs to be identified and sued.
We covered the upcoming series on the IRS. I’ve battled since 2003 when I started my journey the first time. They naturally assumed that I would roll over and capitulate to their edicts.
Once you have the courage to ask, “show me the law,” they can’t do it because it does not exist. The fraud in the system is that you have been programmed to believe the big lie. Remember that little phrase in the Declaration of Independence called “the consent of the governed”?
Look for the IRS series coming out in March on the Joseph Farley Show.
Lance Wallnau
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-lance-wallnau-show/id1376106678
https://lancewallnau.com/
Psalms 22:4-5
Thomas Renz
https://renz-law.com/
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