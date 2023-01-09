DR. MCCULLOUGH AND THE ELEPHANT ON THE FIELD

In the wake of the NFL player Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest on the field, Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, joins Del to discuss his inexplicable collapse, and tackle the Elephant on the Field: Could this be COVID vaccine related?
#PeterMcCulloughMD #DamarHamlin #NFL #CommotioCordis #DamarHamlinStrong #ElephantOnTheField
POSTED: January 9, 2023
