THE (NEW) TRUTH ABOUT BITCOIN!
Stefan Molyneux
Published 16 hours ago
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux - a Bitcoin evangelist since 2011 - updates his classic Truth About Bitcoin presentation from 2013 with all the updates, conflicts, developments and possibilities of the world's greatest currency!


https://fdrpodcasts.com/search/bitcoin

freedombitcoinpoliticspoliticaleconomycapitalismcryptoeconomicsbankbankingcapitalfreemarketrunaustrian

