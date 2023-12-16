Create New Account
What Bix is missing is that India and China are FULLY controlled by the globalists. What do YOU make of it?? -- SILVER ALERT! 2023 Saw India & China Join the "Silver Squeeze" to Destroy Price Riggers!
Published Yesterday

You can't make this up! 3 Years in and the 2021 "Silver Squeeze" CONTINUES by taking delivery of all the Physical Silver on the planet! 2023 will be known as the LAST year of Silver Price Manipulation after 170 Years! Got Silver?!

end gamebix weirsilver squeezesilver shortagesilver riggingindia silver exchangeglobal silver demand increasing

