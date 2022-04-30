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BECOMING IMMORTAL TEACHES YOU HOW TO UNDERSTAND YOUR BODY!
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44 views • April 30, 2022
Oh, the human body, this meat suit that we walk around in daily is so damn fascinating when you take the time to really get to know it and learn the inner workings. Wouldn't you say?
So let's talk about the meridian channels and the lungs real quick.
I couldn't think of a better person than Michelle Patrick to drop some knowledge on these two things. Check out this short video where she will also provide insights into what a blockage or stagnation in the meridian channel can look/feel like in the body.
To learn more about the meridian system, Five Element Theory, radically transforming your life through self-mastery and how to understand your body from a more profound level- join us inside Becoming Immortal.
Don't waste another minute contemplating your move if you resonate with this message- your body is trying to tell you something.
Heed the call.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
So let's talk about the meridian channels and the lungs real quick.
I couldn't think of a better person than Michelle Patrick to drop some knowledge on these two things. Check out this short video where she will also provide insights into what a blockage or stagnation in the meridian channel can look/feel like in the body.
To learn more about the meridian system, Five Element Theory, radically transforming your life through self-mastery and how to understand your body from a more profound level- join us inside Becoming Immortal.
Don't waste another minute contemplating your move if you resonate with this message- your body is trying to tell you something.
Heed the call.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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