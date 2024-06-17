BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NBC Video of Trump Partying At MaraLago w/Jeffrey Epstein 1992
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
42 followers
1
150 views • 10 months ago

Trump was obviously very friendly with Epstein here so you gotta wonder how in the hell they wanna get rid of Trump so bad yet they don't have any blackmail footage of him yet or at all when thats what they do in Wash DC to control them all (if only we could hear what Trump was really saying to Epstein in this video)

So I mainly put this up cuz of my next video Ima put up about the subject cuz is crazy

Keywords
trumppresidentdonald trumpcrazycontrolledmsmjeffrey epsteinoppositioninsanebogusnbcmar a lagofootagepresidencyblackmailspeculationarchiveepstein islandwash dcin question
