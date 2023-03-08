(432 Hz music !!! ) 2 latin pieces on guitar Baden Powel und Ariel Ramirez

2 latin pieces on guitar Baden Powel und Ariel Ramirezpic UMBRELLA is made on my balcony and express our world view. I am using 432 Hz music for my guitar and my guests. The pieces are for learning.
I am very happy that i can use my guitar on Brighteon.com ! Thank you Brighteon and the Health Ranger and thank you to my guests here !
