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10 year ago, Channel 4 News (UK) exposes the Swine Flu scandal
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110 views • February 22, 2021
Channel 4’s John Snow reports on the Council of Europe’s investigation into the manufactured swine flu hoax. The former Chair of the Sub-committee on Health of the Parliamentary Assembly Dr Wolfgang Wodarg had accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of lowering the definition of a pandemic in order for the pharmaceutical companies and their shareholders to rake in massive profits at the expense of taxpayers in targeted countries.
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