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France will hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU from January 1 to June 30, 2022. MEP Mislav Kolakušić urged the petty French dictator Emmanuel Macron to do the exact opposite of what he has been doing in France.
Full story: https://rairfoundation.com/croatian-mep-mandatory-vaccinations-represent-the-death-penalty-murder-is-murder-video/