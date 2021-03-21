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BREAKING NEWS, THE WORLD WIDE COVID_19 SCAM COULD END IN WEEKS a private criminal prosecution update
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320 views • March 21, 2021
https://youtu.be/8-0iPusIy7c
Mark Devlin talks to The Bernician about everything that has transpired since the last time they talked in November 2020, in relation to the Private Criminal Prosecution of Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson for pandemic fraud. For more of Mark Devlin's work please visit his website: https://djmarkdevlin.com/ Subscribe to The Bernician's Blog: https://www.thebernician.net All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust. #PandemicFraud #PCP
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THE WORLD WIDE COVID_19 SCAM COULD END IN WEEKS a private criminal prosecution update
Mark Devlin talks to The Bernician about everything that has transpired since the last time they talked in November 2020, in relation to the Private Criminal Prosecution of Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson for pandemic fraud. For more of Mark Devlin's work please visit his website: https://djmarkdevlin.com/ Subscribe to The Bernician's Blog: https://www.thebernician.net All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust. #PandemicFraud #PCP
SHOW LESS
THE WORLD WIDE COVID_19 SCAM COULD END IN WEEKS a private criminal prosecution update
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