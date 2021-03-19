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Richplanet TV Show that allegedly caused its removal from mainstream TV.
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25 views • March 19, 2021
Richard D Hall and Nick Kolostrom investigate the events in London on the 22nd May 2013 (alleged terrorist attack). Was it a genuine terrorist attack or simply false flag operation? After having broadcast those events on mainstream TV, Richplanet TV show was taken off air.
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