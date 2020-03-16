Is Wikipedia Reliable? - Questions For Corbett #056

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35378
This week on Questions For Corbett, Jon asks if Wikipedia is part of the problem. Long-time listeners will already know the answer is yes, and James goes through some of the reasons why we know this to be true. But as part of the open source data collection that The Corbett Report provides as a public service, James asks Corbett Report members to log in to corbettreport.com and leave links to specific instances of Wikipedia being caught out.