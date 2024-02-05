Create New Account
REVEALED! The U.K. has a DIRTY military plan to trick young people into joining the army _ Redacted
Published 19 hours ago
The United Kingdom could trick students on a gap year into the “citizen army” with a new plan. According to The Daily Mail military officials have "suggested the idea of a course over the summer holidays which gives young adults a taste of serving in the military.” Is this a fun summer camp or a way to trick young people into conscription? Politician Jim Ferguson joins us to discuss.
