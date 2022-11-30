EU Commision - "Ursula von der Leyen" has 'Deleted a Video' Message in which she Talks about More than 100,000 Losses of the Ukrainian Military.

From Twitter, Ursula von der Leyen has deleted a video message in which she talks about more than 100,000 losses of the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the special operation.

The European Commission has not explained this in any way. However, the video is already saved by thousands of people and we will ask our subscribers to share this as much as they can

---

About the words of Ursula von der Leyen about the 100,000th loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine





In today's speech, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that since February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost 100,000 people irretrievably. According to her, 20,000 civilians also died during the hostilities.





The statements of the European politician caused a storm of discussions in the Ukrainian and Western segments. It even got to the point that the organization's official Twitter deleted the original video and replaced it with another one, in which the inconvenient fragment was simply cut out. Later, the European Commission said that von der Leyen meant total losses, taking into account the wounded.





🔻 No matter how strange it may sound, but in this particular case it is not even so important how many were killed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 10 months.





The number of several tens of thousands of dead members of Ukrainian formations is not surprising even skeptics, while the death of 100 thousand enemy fighters will not lead to the exhaustion of its mobilization potential and the inability to conduct military operations. Therefore, there is actually no special sensation in the remark of the head of the European Commission.





🔻However, her statement is remarkable for its versatility. After all, depending on the state of affairs, it is easy to use it as an information background for making a decision.





▪️If it is necessary to push through an increase in military supplies to Ukraine, it can be stated that it is precisely because of the lack of modern Western weapons systems that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have such huge losses in manpower.





▪️If the West suddenly decides to take the path of freezing the conflict, then exactly the same fact will be used to illustrate the impossibility of the Kyiv authorities to continue hostilities.





Well, few people in the West care about how many people Ukraine actually lost on the battlefield: they are still fundamentally ready to fight even to the last Ukrainian.



