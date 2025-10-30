WARNING: BANKS WILL FAIL! - What Happens In The Days After The Banks Collapse? - Must Watch!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about what happens in the days, weeks and months after major banks fail.





With countless bank locations closing due to people going digital or due to low liquidity, the risk factor is big. The cash to deposit ratios at most major banks is below 1% and the derivative exposures are massive. The FDIC admittedly does not have the ability to pay for the bankruptcies.





On top of this, Basel 3 was implemented in late 2024. This allows the 63 central banks that signed onto it to push bail-in policies. This means, they can cash out your account to pay for their debts and the money isn't actually insured by the FDIC.





Conveniently, the financial ecosystem is moving quickly to a credit based digital technocracy with CBDCs and digital IDs. They will claim this is a solution, but your money will never again be yours and you won't be in control of it.





So how does the affect people as we see bank runs the face of failures? What are the immediate effects when your bank cards stop working?





Mark breaks down this important subject and what people can do to stay financially free in the face of it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





