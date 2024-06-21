Gaza - Mass Deportations - Group Think

What is Hamas and why is it fighting with Israel in Gaza?





It began when Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza - the deadliest in Israel's history.





An Israeli military campaign has followed, which has killed thousands in the Palestinian territory.

What happened during the Hamas attacks on Israel?





On the morning of 7 October, waves of Hamas gunmen stormed across Gaza's border into Israel, killing about 1,200 people. Hamas also fired thousands of rockets.





Those killed included children, the elderly and 364 young people at a music festival.





Hamas took more than 250 others to Gaza as hostages.





The BBC has also seen evidence of rape and sexual violence during the Hamas attacks.





https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67039975?0=utm_source=ground.news









Half of Americans say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants





Half of Americans say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll shows. Meanwhile, other studies show an increased worry among U.S. Latinos about the same possibility regardless of their legal status.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/half-of-americans-say-theyd-support-mass-deportations-of-undocumented-immigrants/ar-AA1nFpYD









The Largest Mass Deportation in American History





As many as 1.3 million people may have been swept up in the Eisenhower-era campaign called 'Operation Wetback.'





https://www.history.com/news/operation-wetback-eisenhower-1954-deportation









New Evidence Puts Man In North America 50,000 Years Ago





Radiocarbon tests of carbonized plant remains where artifacts were unearthed last May along the Savannah River in Allendale County by University of South Carolina archaeologist Dr. Albert Goodyear indicate that the sediments containing these artifacts are at least 50,000 years old, meaning that humans inhabited North American long before the last ice age.





https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2004/11/041118104010.htm









DNA from Pre-Clovis Human Coprolites in Oregon, North America





https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.1154116









Evidence for Pre-Clovis Inhabitants of Americas Emerges from Sea Floor





https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-evolution-human-origins/evidence-pre-clovis-inhabitants-americas-emerges-sea-floor-001961









Pre-Clovis in N. America gets a boost: Butchery marks on Mammoth bones in New Mexico dated 37kya





The Clovis First Theory is put to rest at Paisley Caves





The Clovis First hypothesis states that no humans existed in the Americas prior to Clovis, which dates from 13,000 years ago, and that the distinct Clovis lithic technology is the mother technology of all other stone artifact types later occurring in the New World.





This theory has been predominant since the first evidence of human presence in America was found in 1932 at the Clovis type locality in Blackwater Draw, just outside the village of Clovis in New Mexico.





https://subspecieist.com/archaeology/pre-clovis/









Pierre Poilievre will undo some of Justin Trudeau’s legacy if he becomes prime minister. Here’s what he’d target





https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/pierre-poilievre-will-undo-some-of-justin-trudeaus-legacy-if-he-becomes-prime-minister-heres/article_3b4cf9a0-e085-11ee-ae91-dbff3141c820.html