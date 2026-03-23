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Iran: Rescuers in the city of Tabriz are digging for the body of a child after the bombings by Epstein's coalition
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Rescuers in the city of Tabriz in Iran are digging out the body of a child after the bombings by Epstein's coalition.

Adding:

A strike has been carried out on the AM transmitter of the Persian Gulf Radio and Television Center in Bandar Abbas, Iran. One person was killed, according to Iranian state television (c) TASS.

The strikes by the Epstein coalition continue throughout the night.

Israel reported that it has started using old unguided munitions.

Adding:

NATO is expected to complete the withdrawal of troops from Iraq within the next 24 hours. Iran has been striving for this for many years, but during the repulsion of aggression, it managed to accelerate this process in less than a month.

Also, the Iraqi Shiite resistance has issued an ultimatum to the US, demanding the withdrawal of all troops from Iraq within 5 days. Attacks on American bases in Iraq continue on a daily basis. Last night, the "Victoria" base in Baghdad was attacked again.

More:

The US has informed Israel that efforts to break through the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could take several weeks, which means that the war is likely to last longer than initially expected.

American officials say: "We want strategic changes, even if it takes time," reports "Channel 12".

Adding:

The Iranian Defense Council states that if Iran's coasts or islands are threatened, they will mine key waterways in the Persian Gulf, potentially blocking the entire region, not just the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

❗️Iran's strikes on energy facilities will cost Western companies billions of dollars, writes the WSJ.

It will take "years" to restore the damaged infrastructure, and companies may face supply disruptions. Over the past 10 years, they have actively invested in energy production in the Middle East.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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