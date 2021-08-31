Social Learning

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30 views • August 31, 2021
Here is a prime example of what is known as sheeple. They don't even know why they are standing. They are blindly following the first lady that is no longer visible. Even so today, many are getting jabbed because others around them are. Please wake up and research for yourself on behalf of your family and friends.
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