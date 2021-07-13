TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT LIBERTY - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
corbettreport
50346 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41960
I'm often asked if there are good resources out there for introducing children to the ideas of liberty, economics, self-ownership and other important topics. One book series that I've begun reading with my own children and that I can recommend is The Tuttle Twins. This series of books recounts the adventures of an intellectually precocious pair of twins learning about important philosophical and economic concepts. Today we talk to the series' author, Connor Boyack, about the books, how they can help you to open up important conversations with your children, and what's in store for the Tuttle Twins in the future.