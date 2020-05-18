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Unreliable Covid 19 testing is the basis for lockdown and vaccines
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33 views • May 18, 2020
We still do not have a reliable test to diagnose Covid 19 infections. PCR tests are often positive when there’s no infections at all. Antibody tests cannot reliably differentiate between a previous infection and a new infection. Positive antibody tests are seen in 4-40% of patients with influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, HIV, strep infections and a wide range of other illnesses that confound the diagnosis of Covid 19. To date we still not isolated the virus & that makes is almost impossible to make a safe and effective vaccine. Vaccine makers are not required to produce a safe or effective vaccine!
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