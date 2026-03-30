Yemen enters Iran war: Red Sea blockade & strikes on the US Navy are on the table - Prof. Marandi, to Glenn Diesen

Yemen enters Iran war: Red Sea blockade and strikes on the US Navy are on the table - Marandi

As Yemen’s Ansar Allah has jumped into the fray, it could throw plenty of unwanted surprises at the US‑Israeli coalition, Tehran‑based political analyst Professor Mohammad Marandi tells Norwegian academic Glenn Diesen.

💬 "We are still not very much up the escalation ladder," Marandi says.

💬 "Yemen has joined, but its targets are so far limited. Iran has been involved for weeks now, but again it can go much further. There is talk that the Iraqis may take Kuwait."

What to expect from Ansar Allah:

🔴 Closure of the Red Sea

🔴 Strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, potentially cutting its oil imports from the Red Sea completely

🔴 Strikes on Israeli assets

🔴 Strikes on US assets in the Indian Ocean

💬 "We don't know what weapons [Ansar Allah] now has; obviously, over the past year they’ve been developing their capabilities swiftly, just like Iran did."