Free Energy Flowing through the Chakras Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - from the right

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning encourage energy to flow freely through the chakras. Listening can help a person resolve illnesses/ailments and establish a healthy mental state and feeling of wellbeing. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from canva.com.