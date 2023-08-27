Create New Account
Whoever does not listen will be punished!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
18 Subscribers
26 views
Published 20 hours ago

This is a warning message from God: The messenger angel Thunder, brought on this message by order of the Almighty King, to warn every country. Every country that does not destroy its idols can expect it, Thunder!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on August 23rd, 2023 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
warningmessagepunishment from godto many countrys because idolatry and idolatry

