Whoever does not listen will be punished!
This is a warning message from God: The messenger angel Thunder, brought on this message by order of the Almighty King, to warn every country. Every country that does not destroy its idols can expect it, Thunder!
Published on August 23rd, 2023 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.