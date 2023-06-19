6/18/2023

John 8:42-45 and 47 Who Is Your Father?

Intro: I hope everyone had a good father. All fathers on this earth are not perfect but hopefully he did the best he knew to teach you the things of life and guide you into what will help you in life. Maybe he could care less. Some fathers even teach their children how to do evil. Some people don’t ever know their biological father. Some have step fathers. Some have grandfathers that are their father figure. Some have no father figure on this earth. But the question today is not who WAS your father but who IS your father today?