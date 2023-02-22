Create New Account
What’s Coming in 2023: Global Revolution & SSP/ET Disclosure
Dr Michael Salla Webinars
Secret deals have been struck between an Earth Alliance of space faring nations and extraterrestrial organizations for major disclosures to happen in 2023, concerning the existence of secret space programs and extraterrestrial life. Senior military and government officials are participating in clandestine meetings being held in highly classified facilities, the news of which is being released as part of a plan to accelerate official disclosure.

In addition, insiders report ancient underground civilizations now plan to increasingly reveal themselves to surface humanity in 2023. Meanwhile, the awakening of giants in stasis chambers, the intervention of Seeder extraterrestrials, and return of the Enki faction of the Anunnaki will ramp up events in 2023 – with colossal disclosure ramifications! In the midst of all this, the US Congress has for the first time given protection to whistleblowers to reveal the truth about UFOs to the newly created All Domain Anomalous Resolution Office.

In his first webinar for 2023, Dr. Michael Salla reviews the incredible changes happening behind-the-scenes and provide details of how these are part of an unfolding disclosure plan developed by White Hats and positive extraterrestrial alliances. This webinar will prepare and inspire you for the amazing revelations about to happen.

Keywords
secret space programsextraterrestrial lifeeearth alliance

