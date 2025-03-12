12/3/25 TRUMP: Military Coup Threat! Hegseth, Driscoll, Kelly Twins, NDAA, Zelensky Raid!

12/3/25 President Trump is under a military coup threat to replace Sec. War Hegseth with Sec. Army Driscoll, & undermine Trumps' authority as Commander in Chief. Meanwhile, the Kelly Twins- Mark & Scott, are both neck-deep in Globalist grift, the CCP & Ukraine Fraud. The capture of VA by Spanberger set to roll out massive lawfare attacks on the Trump Admin in January...& Much More! Pray and stay truth-pilled, America! Stay Active! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





Trump ends auto CAFE Standards! Vroom!!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/president-trump-terminates-horrible-biden-era-auto-fuel/





Scott Kelly, United24: Zelensky/Ukraine Propaganda/Fraud Crypto Scam:

https://joehoft.com/breaking-huge-seditionist-mark-kellys-twin-brother-involved-in-multi-billion-dollar-crypto-propaganda-engine-in-ukraine/





Sec. Army Driscoll: military coup to replace Hegseth as Sec. War:

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5629720-loomer-driscoll-coup-hegseth/





Mark Kelly's Worldview Enterprises tied to CCP Spy Balloons over USA Mil bases:

https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix/2023/02/27/arizona-spy-balloon-china-mark-kelly





The attack on Sec. War Hegseth builds:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/leak-pentagon-inspector-general-finds-hegseths-signal-chat/





EU Diplomatic Offices & College of Europe raided by Belgian police:

https://www.brusselstimes.com/eu-affairs/1863639/belgian-police-raid-eus-foreign-office-and-college-of-europe-over-suspected-fraud-tbtb





Zelensky Chief of Staff, Yermak, raided by NABU:

https://nypost.com/2025/11/28/world-news/zelenskys-chief-of-staff-andriy-yermak-raided-at-ukraine-home-and-offices/





ITServeAlliance: H1-B policy writers, exposed in Seattle:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/two-of-his-three-wives-were-immigrants-it-union-leaders-speech-viral-maga-says-indian-tech-cartel-openly-bullying-trump/articleshow/125700770.cms





Trump Cabinet Meeting: Incredible 1st year!!

https://rumble.com/v72i2xs-live-president-trump-hosts-a-cabinet-meeting-12225.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





Marjorie Wildcraft on survival skills in wartime:

https://banned.video/watch?id=6929c720ce2dba870c00f895





Trumping Migraines! C60 Evo Holiday Sales!

https://rumble.com/v720jvo-112025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!