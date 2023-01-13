THESE PEOPLE THINK WE ARE STUPID FOR NOT WANTING TO BE VAXXED, HERE IS WHAT THEY ARE DEALING WITH 💉💉💉

Well you are quite the trained but not educated smug asshole Mr. Cox are you not ? Said "if you are dumb enough to believe the random guy on YouTube ( would that be the CEO of Pfizer ? ) who tells you mRNA vaccines changes your DNA then perhaps that is precisely what you need"... it would appear that as Tiktok influencers, you two have been greatly Covid media and bullshit influenced ?





I understand that you and pinky there may be having some problems. Is her hair still pink or has it all fallen out from the chemo ? If you are dumb enough to believe that those shit shots they are pumping into you will help you health wise... perhaps that is precisely what you need. After all they have certainly done her some good right ?





No tears here. The sooner you die, the less you can help to harm. Get your boosters you vax pushing asshole. You are taking part in a genocide. You are part of why children are being murdered.





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE





Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/



