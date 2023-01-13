THESE PEOPLE THINK WE ARE STUPID FOR NOT WANTING TO BE VAXXED, HERE IS WHAT THEY ARE DEALING WITH 💉💉💉

Well you are quite the trained but not educated smug asshole Mr. Cox are you not ? Said "if you are dumb enough to believe the random guy on YouTube ( would that be the CEO of Pfizer ? ) who tells you mRNA vaccines changes your DNA then perhaps that is precisely what you need"... it would appear that as Tiktok influencers, you two have been greatly Covid media and bullshit influenced ?
I understand that you and pinky there may be having some problems. Is her hair still pink or has it all fallen out from the chemo ? If you are dumb enough to believe that those shit shots they are pumping into you will help you health wise... perhaps that is precisely what you need. After all they have certainly done her some good right ?
No tears here. The sooner you die, the less you can help to harm. Get your boosters you vax pushing asshole. You are taking part in a genocide. You are part of why children are being murdered.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.