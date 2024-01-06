How Ukraine's cheap FPV Drones More Efficient Than Prized Artillery

US Military News





Jan 6, 2024





In Ukraine's conflict with Russia, a surprising contender has emerged on the battlefield: inexpensive, First-Person View (FPV) drones. These remote-controlled aircraft with cameras are proving to be "more efficient" than prized artillery, revolutionizing the way warfare is conducted.





First-person view (FPV) drones are remote-controlled aircraft that have a camera and a video transmitter on board, allowing the pilot to see what the drone sees in real-time. They can be used for aerial reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack mission





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpb-eAhAJt8



