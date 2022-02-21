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RCAG FL 60 : Arsenio Rodriguez Quintana
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12 views • February 21, 2022
Arsenio Rodriguez Quintana [Escritor Cubano radicado en Barcelona Catalu~na Espana] hablo de su libro "Los Acuartelados de San Isidro" [un libro acerca de la Disidencia Cultural de Cuba desde 1960-2022 y el futuro de aquellos en la isla apartir de 11-J 2021
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