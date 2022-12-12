Create New Account
China Is the Major Player of Evil Axis
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/505982

摘要：CCP China, Russia, Iran and North Korea form New Axil of Evil, where China is most important player. These 4 countries work together to evade Sanction. There are about 145 countries participating in the Bell and Road Initiative where essentially China expropriated them. China would use those projects for its military purpose to project power and threat America and world. China in Focus interviewed Frank Gaffney, EC of the Center for Security Policy. Frank laid out 6 key ways to counter CCP challenge:1st is to educate Americans about the nature of evil CCP; 2nd is to adopt a war footing to prepare the conflict; 3rd is disengaging from the supply chain dependencies on CCP and clean the house, etc.\n

Keywords

