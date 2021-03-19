TANZANIA SAYS NO TO ALL FAKE VACCINES AND FAKE PCR TESTS - WHY ISN'T KUWAIT MINISTRY OF HEALTH Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH NOT TELLING THE W.H.O. TO PISS OFF ??__10

TANZANIA CATCHES W.H.O. IN MASSIVE FRAUD?

37 Comments / In the News / By Joseph P. Farrell



Now here's one for the "what next?" category, if we had one. It was spotted by W.M. who kindly sent it along, and I received it just as I was scheduling blogs for the coming week. Normally I do that on Sundays, when I go through all that previous week's assorted emails and articles, gradually narrowing things down to what I want to blog about. Well, this one bumped my originally-planned Wednesday blog to the "honorable mentions", and jumped right to the top.



It seems that Tanzania's President John Magufili pulled a fast one on the World Health Organization:



"We Sent Them Samples Of A Goat, A Papaya & A Pheasant": Tanzanian President Catches WHO In Epic Lie



Now, to be sure, the Zero Hedge folks are urging some caution with the story, for Magufili is not without his own questionable actions:



Magufuli has garnered plenty of controversy himself over the past few weeks. He recently requested stockpiles of an 'herbal tea' that has been falsely branded as a COVID-19 cure, and has launched investigations impacting domestic labs and even frontline medical workers as he's claimed the number of positive tests in his country is too high. The reality is that Tanzania doesn't have much of a outbreak: It has recorded only 503 cases and 21 deaths. Though its mortality rate of 4% would suggest that the true number of cases likely numbers in the thousands.



Following the results, Magufuli fired the head of Tanzania's national lab, sparking a political firestorm. Of course, though Magufuli has been criticized for trying to play down the impact of the virus, the government has so far refused to answer questions about where its test kits were manufactured, as Al Jazeera points out. On Thursday, the head of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention rejected claims of faulty tests by Tanzania's president.



The unreliability of COVID-19 tests manufactured in China has been a major problem for the US, and for Europe, as countries and states have been forced to discard PPE purchased in China - often after purchasing it at inflated prices - because only one-third of the masks actually work, and many of the tests have been found to produce positive and negative results more or less at random.



With that on the record, however, here's what Magufili allegedly did:



He played what the local press described as "a trick" on the organization: He sent the WHO samples of a goat, a papaya and a quail for testing.



All three samples reportedly tested positive. When the president heard the news, he reportedly confronted the WHO, then kicked the organization out of the country. Though, to be sure, the WHO has yet to comment on the situation.



That would suggest one of two conclusions: either the strain of SARS-CoV-2 running amok in Tanzania is much, much more infectious than scientists understand, or the WHO has been reporting incorrect results either on purpose (as an attempt to bolster its credibility in the face of President Trump's attacks) or via error (yet another indication that the WHO truly is "badly brokem" - as Vox described it back in 2015).



Most rational people would probably accept the latter scenario as the most accurate one.



Well, you can count me as one of those who thinks WHO is badly broken. The sad news there is, the U.S. Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Grahamcracker, thinks it would function a whole lot better with Bill Gates at the helm....



...no, quit laughing! He really said that!



Anyway, I for one think the story is probably true, and that Magufili may be sensing a whole lot more than he's letting on, because it strikes me that there's a not-so-subtle eugenics aspect to the whole Fauci-Lieber-Wuhan virus story, namely, that it seems to have a higher infection and mortality rate among blacks than other populations. And let's face it, with China's influence at the WHO, and with them perhaps therefore providing a great deal of the WHO's tests, and given that China's tests - like pretty much everything else the Chinese Communist party does - are not to be trusted, it wouldn't surprise me one little bit.



And let's hope that other African leaders have sent similar samples to the WHO, and are willing to catch them out. I wouldn't be a bit surprised either, if they already had.



See you on the flip side....