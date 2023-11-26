Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GRASSY KNOLL - MOATS with George Galloway Ep 293 (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1915 Subscribers
13 views
Published 16 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/nNuh_5S3EAs?si=YIyNEb6JiVN-nnxw

22 Nov 2023 #CIA #JFK #IsraelGive Super Thanks! ❤️

Follow me on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/GeorgeGallowayOfficial


05:45 Introduction #JFK #Gaza #Palestine

07:50 MOATS Monologue #JFK #Palestine #Gaza

30:28 Prof Daniel Kovalik on #Palestine #Gaza #Egypt #Ceasefire #Sisi #Biden

1:09:47 Councillor James Giles on #Ceasefire #Palestine #Gaza #Israel #LGA

1:22:00 Matt Crumpton on #JFK60 #JFK #CIA


Follow Prof Dan Kovalik on X: https://x.com/danielmkovalik

Follow James Giles on X: https://x.com/danielmkovalik

Follow Matt Crumpton Solving JFK Podcast on X: https://x.com/SolvingJFK


SUPPORT THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS:

- Give SuperThanks! ❤️

- Make a Donation: https://moats.tv/donate

- Support my work on Patreon:


https://www.patreon.com/georgegalloway/posts


LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST:

- Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/inpI6

- Spotify: https://shorturl.at/cijkA

- Google: https://shorturl.at/KL356


EVERY SUNDAY

🇬🇧 7PM GMT LONDON

🇺🇸 11AM PT - 12PM MT - 1PM CT - 2PM ET


EVERY WEDNESDAY

🇬🇧 9PM GMT LONDON

🇺🇸 1PM PT - 2PM MT - 3PM CT - 4PM ET

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket