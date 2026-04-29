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CHP Talks: Roger Song—Restoring our Christian Foundations!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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April 30, 2026: My special guest this week is Roger Song, an Alberta lawyer who seeks to bring Christian values and Christian morality to the legal profession in Canada. Mr. Song has organized a tremendous conference scheduled for Saturday, May 16 in Calgary, Alberta. It’s called Conference for Dominion of Canada, with keynote speaker A. Brian Peckford, P.C. former Premier of Newfoundland and last living signatory to the Patriation Agreement of 1982 that resulted in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

He has assembled an impressive list of speakers: Eric Lowther, former MP, Rev. Tim Stephens, Dr. Michael Wagner, Faytene Grasseschi, Grant Abraham, Leighton Grey, K.C. and Roger Song. They’ll also be serving a tremendous lunch. Only $75 for the day!

Register for the conference: https://3rproject.ca


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CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

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free speechfreedomcensorshipchristjesuschristiancommunismparliamentchinalegislationlawyerchp canadarod taylorideologyccpcharteralbertabrian peckfordchp talkschristian heritagedeisupremacy of godroger songc9conference for dominion of canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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