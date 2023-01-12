Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023 Garden Planning / Prepping Indoor Grow Room
146 views
channel image
The Kamakura Gardener
Published Thursday |

I'm getting a head-start on this year's garden by setting up a dedicated gardening prepping space in a spare upstairs room. Soon I'll be starting seeds here and transplanting some pineapple starts. It should be a nice, comfortable space for getting my plants up and growing! Also, I made one of my favorite recipes; Ox Tail.  🤩👍🏾  "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener

Keywords
vegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket