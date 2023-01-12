2023 Garden Planning / Prepping Indoor Grow Room

I'm getting a head-start on this year's garden by setting up a dedicated gardening prepping space in a spare upstairs room. Soon I'll be starting seeds here and transplanting some pineapple starts. It should be a nice, comfortable space for getting my plants up and growing! Also, I made one of my favorite recipes; Ox Tail. 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener