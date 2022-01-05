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CONFIRMED: Area 51 Playstation game from 2005 has the entire Covid plot laid out verbatim☣️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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64 views • January 05, 2022
Happy New Year from JSF:

I thought this had to be bunk so I set out to prove it wrong, only to find the complete set of "secrets" that say this and ten times more.

The entire plot is there, including chips in a DNA vax launched as a result of the New World Order attempting to get the world population to submit to a global government. The few clips in the video below are only part of the story, I found the rest of the clips from the game and they lay out the ENTIRE PLOT we are going through now sans mention of Covid, but lots more no one knew anything about is there. It is possible that in the 17 years since this game was released some of the details have changed, however, They HAVE TO tell us what they are going to do to us as part of "the deal" which, if we accept it, makes us willing accomplices in our own demise and what is in this game still qualifies for that.

Watch this video.

No doubt this is going into the censor bin as soon as big tech figures out people discovered this.

This has to be the actual plot, because the CDC and WHO are called out specifically as helping the plot, and Sony would have been sued for this if it was not provably true.
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cdcnew world orderwhosonyplaystationarea51coronaviruscovid19plandemicscamdemicold woild odor
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