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Report 258 | Rainetta Jones on Targeting, Transhumanism, "Liquid Lucifer" Nano, and Beating AI
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95 views • September 18, 2021
Fascinating and revealing conversation with Rainetta Jones reporting a history of being unlawfully targeted, singled out, and being subjected to stalking, overt surveillance, and electromagnetic weapon attacks after becoming a inventor in the IT/music/books space, whereafter her inventions were stolen and she was betrayed by a business partner and colleague while simultaneously being framed for arrest and physically attacked. Years afterward she also learned she was impersonated in a court case involving criminal charges of harassment laid against her by a very suspect Russian acquaintance who had been part of a group shadowing her, around the same time that she learned her business partner had betrayed her. The level at which she has been targeted and the insider whistleblowing on insurance policies being taken out by several against all targeted suggest that very high level, inside-the-system selection and taking down of targets is going on.
Rainetta's analysis of her own situation, finding out she is non-consensually implanted, and seeking to understand the landscape also helps her to address the current scenario of transhumanism for all via the nanotech in the COVID vaccines, which we speak about.
Links to more information to be added here shortly. Please see everydayconcerned.net for the articles I mention during the interview, thanks...
LINKS FOR MORE:
Rainetta Jones' website for the Herbal Baths:
https://blacksonrise.com/
https://blacksonrise.com/herbs-page/
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
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Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
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DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
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CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
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THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Rainetta's analysis of her own situation, finding out she is non-consensually implanted, and seeking to understand the landscape also helps her to address the current scenario of transhumanism for all via the nanotech in the COVID vaccines, which we speak about.
Links to more information to be added here shortly. Please see everydayconcerned.net for the articles I mention during the interview, thanks...
LINKS FOR MORE:
Rainetta Jones' website for the Herbal Baths:
https://blacksonrise.com/
https://blacksonrise.com/herbs-page/
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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