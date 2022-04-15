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Paul Didn't Allow Divorce and Remarriage
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2 views • April 15, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusOnDivorceAndRemarriage
Now to the married I command, yet not I but the Lord: A wife is not to depart from her husband. But even if she does depart, let her remain unmarried or be reconciled to her husband. And a husband is not to divorce his wife.
Now to the married I command, yet not I but the Lord: A wife is not to depart from her husband. But even if she does depart, let her remain unmarried or be reconciled to her husband. And a husband is not to divorce his wife.
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