Email to Epstein on pandemics: 'I hope we can pull this off!'

Email sent to Jeffery Epstein in 2015.
(We don’t know who sent the email.)
"Subject: Preparing for pandemics”
“Please find attached a draft agenda for the meeting on preparing for pandemics, as requested.”
“Let’s discuss next steps, for example how to officially involve the WHO and ICRC [the Red Cross] (i.e. co-branding).”
"Best regards, I hope we can pull this off!”
Credit to all of the people on X who posted this email.
For example, see here:
https://x.com/search?q=%E2%80%9CI%20hope%20we%20can%20pull%20this%20off.%E2%80%9D&src=typed_query
Mirrored - Fat News
------------
