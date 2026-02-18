Email to Epstein on pandemics: 'I hope we can pull this off!'

Email sent to Jeffery Epstein in 2015.

(We don’t know who sent the email.)

"Subject: Preparing for pandemics”

“Please find attached a draft agenda for the meeting on preparing for pandemics, as requested.”

“Let’s discuss next steps, for example how to officially involve the WHO and ICRC [the Red Cross] (i.e. co-branding).”

"Best regards, I hope we can pull this off!”

Credit to all of the people on X who posted this email.

For example, see here:

https://x.com/search?q=%E2%80%9CI%20hope%20we%20can%20pull%20this%20off.%E2%80%9D&src=typed_query

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!