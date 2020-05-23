HEALTH BEAUTY and SPIRIT with Lillie Young Actress, Author, and Entrepreneur HEALING JOURNEYS EP 2

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We talk about natural health and beauty tips, healing from trauma, spirituality, and more.
Lillie wrote her new book from start to finish during quarantine. It's called The Red Lipstick Hustler Beauty Guide which teaches you techniques, remedies and facts.
You can learn more about Lillie and her book at thepurplecinderella.com
Her books are also available on Amazon and Barns and Noble.