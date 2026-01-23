HOW DR. JOEL WARSH WENT FROM CONVENTIONAL TO QUESTIONING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Integrative pediatrician Joel “Gator” Warsh recounts how his transition from conventional medical training to integrative medicine led him to seriously examine parents’ vaccine questions—and the shocking truths he encountered. He shares his grave concerns about California’s tightening of medical exemptions and calls for transparent, large-scale research and honest risk-benefit conversations to restore informed consent and trust.