RT News - September 7 2025 2PM GMT

September 7, 2025

Breaking news this hour: a Yemeni drone has struck an airport in southern Israel injuring one person. Israel confirms it has also prevented three drone strikes from Yemen. In the stories that shaped the week: Vladimir Putin wraps up a four day visit to China saying the world is on an irreversible path towards a more fair global order. Beijing rolls out the red carpet as it holds a spectacular military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. But the show of force has some in the West looking nervously on.





