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Capitol Riot Was a Planned Attack - Can't Blame Trump John Solomon
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130 views • January 14, 2021
Investigative journalist John Solomon said the D.C. Metropolitan police has denied his news company's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to see the department's investigation into the Capitol Hill riot. In an interview with Real America's Voice, host Eric Greitens on Wednesday, Solomon said police are keeping interviews with key capitol security officials secret because there is something "embarrassing".
The reporter said he would like to know what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the authorities knew about the attack beforehand. Solomon said he has "significant evidence" that the Capitol Police, FBI, and Congress had prior warning of a planned attack and it was not a spontaneous riot emanating from President Donald Trump's speech that day.
The reporter said he would like to know what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the authorities knew about the attack beforehand. Solomon said he has "significant evidence" that the Capitol Police, FBI, and Congress had prior warning of a planned attack and it was not a spontaneous riot emanating from President Donald Trump's speech that day.
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