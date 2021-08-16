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'Dangerous Assignment THE ITALIAN MOVIE STORY
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0 view • August 16, 2021
THE ITALIAN MOVIE STORY: Steve is sent to Rome to discover why a foreign agent was willing to loose his life stealing a roll of movie film. He meets the clueless producer, the pretentious director and hack screenwriter. After viewing the reel a dozen times, Steve can't figure out why anyone would want the putrid picture. Then, the cameraman is murdered for the film.
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