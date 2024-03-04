Create New Account
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 326 - Parasitism
Darkness Is Falling
In this lengthy video I want to return to the Jesuit / Freemason debate about who runs the world show. This is important because the Bible says, Rome does in Revelation 18. Freemasonry itself doesn’t have a geographical place or city that it is known by BUT Roman Catholicism does. I want to demonstrate in this video that the Jesuits of Rome control Freemasonry and there is enough evidence to prove it. Once again this is an overview of a very extensive topic. I have been asserting this understanding now for more than 5 years in my regular messages with extensive evidence. In this video I will attempt to demonstrate this DARK reality in as convincing a manner as possible.


