BARbarians

LYRICSBARbarians are running our court systemCongress pays the states based on numbers of kidsThey place in foster care or take away from mom or dadCPS, psychologists and family court attorneys makeTheir living off of making good parents look badThey run secret courts to keep their crimes hiddenThere’s no due process only pirates and their minionsIt’s a kangaroo court your rights are forbiddenThey traffick in your children incentivized by billionsBARbarians are running our court systemsBARbarians denying us our freedomsCrooked judges acting under color of lawRape fit parents of their rights by stealing their kidsIn panicked desperation and grasping at strawsThey hire attorneys to fix what the crooked judge didBARbarians complicatin’ procedural lawBARbarians kill the Spirit of the Common LawJudges and attorneys are members of the BARWith titles of nobility they’re called esquiresThey’re loyal to the court they’re loyal to each otherThey’re firefighters profiting from starting the firesBARbarians are modern day phariseesBARbarians designing ways to get legal feesFor what should be simple cases for a just solutionThey play word games with statutes that ignore the ConstitutionThey make money keepin’ folks in a state of confusionAnd turn your local court into a house of prostitution