This is Trunews for July 19, 2024. I’m Doc Burkhart, sitting in for Trunews host and founder Rick Wiles. On today’s godcast, we will review the latest attack on Tel Aviv, this time by drone. We will also talk about the final night of the Republican National Convention and share some highlights. We will give you the latest updates on the attempted murder of Donald Trump, with Sen. Josh Hawley revealing whistleblowers spilling the beans on what happened last Saturday. Also, the next 48 hours could determine Joe Biden’s decision whether or not to continue to remain in the Presidential race. But first, the big news this morning is the so-called cyber-crash that Microsoft and Crowsdstrike experienced, shutting down airports, banks impacted, and 911 services refusing to operate. We’ll begin our analysis with this headline from CNN.





Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/19/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/weekend-at-bidens-will-covid-joe-make-the-decision-to-drop-out-of-election-2024





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.faithandvalues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf