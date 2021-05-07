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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-05-2021 Family Time In Insane Times
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81 views • July 05, 2021
France is considering mandating injections Fauci is flip flopping still and ideologies can be blamed all we want but we need to know the real enemy!
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/02/french-government-considers-making-covid-vaccine-mandatory-for-everyone-aged-24-59/
https://pandemic.news/2021-07-02-fauci-admits-mask-wearing-vaccinated-persons-theater.html#
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.hindustantimes.com/rf/image_size_960x540/HT/p2/2020/08/20/Pictures/fauci-testifies-before-coronavirus-panel_b6563950-e28b-11ea-a73d-37b3f13c5782.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/02/french-government-considers-making-covid-vaccine-mandatory-for-everyone-aged-24-59/
https://pandemic.news/2021-07-02-fauci-admits-mask-wearing-vaccinated-persons-theater.html#
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.hindustantimes.com/rf/image_size_960x540/HT/p2/2020/08/20/Pictures/fauci-testifies-before-coronavirus-panel_b6563950-e28b-11ea-a73d-37b3f13c5782.jpg
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