#Beirut’s Dahyeh stands scarred after brutal Israeli airstrikes. Entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble, leaving families homeless overnight.

🚨⚠️‼️“The Intercept”: US arms shipments to Israel since October 7, 2023, included 57,000 artillery shells, 36,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, 20,000 M4A1 rifles, and 13,981 anti-tank missiles.
The United States has spent at least $22.76 billion in military and security aid to Israel since October 7, 2023.