Are We On the Brink of WW3?

July 2nd, 2019

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle reviews the headlining news concerning Russia and how it could correlate to another world war. It is important to pay attention to world events and how they correlate to specific bible prophecies, but there is no reason to be fearful or obsessive over it. The 6th trumpet war is inevitable and will happen in the near future, it is our job to be attentive, spiritually prepared, and obedient to God's direction in the tough trials to come. Those who endure to the end, abide in Jesus Christ, and believe in Him will be saved. Are you ready, are you right with God? It is time to forsake all habitual sins and truly repent.

"For Godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation..." 2 Corinthians 7:10