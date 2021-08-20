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7th Amendment Special 101417 Part 1
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30 views • August 20, 2021
This has to do with the Lawful name which is the given name and the given name is the forename the first and middle period. The Surname is not a part of the given name it is a tribal or clan name or could be considered a address of a debtor by t he Juristic Person claim being the ASSUMED-FACTITIOUS-NAME-ENTITY and the Corporate Factitious Entity or 7th Amendment Special 101417 Part 1
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